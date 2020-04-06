2019-20 AHL Man of the Year team winners named

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today the individual team winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards, selected by their respective clubs for their outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2019-20 season.

From this list of finalists, representatives from IOA/American Specialty and the AHL will choose the winner of the 2019-20 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award. The AHL’s annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupre, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupre, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

This year’s winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards are:

Keegan Lowe, Bakersfield Condors (2nd career selection)

Morgan Klimchuk, Belleville Senators (1st)

Ben Street, Binghamton Devils (2nd)

Christopher Gibson, Bridgeport Sound Tigers (1st)

Derek Sheppard, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

Oscar Dansk, Chicago Wolves (1st)

Doyle Somerby, Cleveland Monsters (2nd)

Mark Alt, Colorado Eagles (1st)

Chris Terry, Grand Rapids Griffins (3rd)

Steven Fogarty, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

Kale Kessy, Hershey Bears (1st)

Mike Liambas, Iowa Wild (1st)

Jake Evans, Laval Rocket (1st)

Kurtis Gabriel, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2nd)

Jimmy Oligny, Manitoba Moose (2nd)

Troy Grosenick, Milwaukee Admirals (2nd)

Brett Sutter, Ontario Reign (3rd)

Brendan Woods, Providence Bruins (1st)

Nathan Paetsch, Rochester Americans (4th)

Collin Delia, Rockford IceHogs (2nd)

Jake Walman, San Antonio Rampage (1st)

Chris Wideman, San Diego Gulls (1st)

Manuel Wiederer, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

Paul Thompson, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

Zac Leslie, Stockton Heat (1st)

Daniel Walcott, Syracuse Crunch (3rd)

Jake Oettinger, Texas Stars (1st)

Kenny Agostino, Toronto Marlies (1st)

Hudson Fasching, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

Carter Bancks, Utica Comets (3rd)

Anthony Angello, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

The winner of the 2019-20 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced at a later date.