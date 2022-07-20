2022-23 home openers announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams’ home openers for the 2022-23 season:
The complete 2022-23 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 21.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams’ home openers for the 2022-23 season:
|Fri., Oct. 28 vs. San Diego
|Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Abbotsford
|Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Laval
|Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Laval
|Sun., Oct. 16 vs. Coachella Valley
|Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Hartford
|Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Milwaukee
|Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse
|Sun., Dec. 18 vs. Tucson (Firebirds will play four home games in Seattle area in October)
|Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Calgary
|Fri., Oct. 14 vs. San Diego
|Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
|Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Tucson
|Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Utica
|Fri., Oct. 14 vs. San Jose
|Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Belleville
|Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland
|Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Rockford
|Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Manitoba
|Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Abbotsford
|Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Bridgeport
|Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Toronto
|Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago
|Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Ontario
|Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Henderson
|Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Bridgeport
|Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Rochester
|Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Colorado
|Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Rochester
|Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Bakersfield
|Mon., Oct. 17 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
|Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Lehigh Valley
The complete 2022-23 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 21.