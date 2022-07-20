2022-23 home openers announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams’ home openers for the 2022-23 season:

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. San Diego Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Abbotsford Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Laval Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Laval Sun., Oct. 16 vs. Coachella Valley Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Hartford Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Milwaukee Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse Sun., Dec. 18 vs. Tucson (Firebirds will play four home games in Seattle area in October) Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Calgary Fri., Oct. 14 vs. San Diego Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Tucson Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Utica Fri., Oct. 14 vs. San Jose Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Belleville Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Rockford Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Manitoba Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Abbotsford Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Bridgeport Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Toronto Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Ontario Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Henderson Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Bridgeport Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Rochester Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Colorado Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Rochester Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Bakersfield Mon., Oct. 17 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Lehigh Valley

The complete 2022-23 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 21.