News

2022-23 home openers announced

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams’ home openers for the 2022-23 season:

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. San Diego
Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Abbotsford
Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Laval
Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Laval
Sun., Oct. 16 vs. Coachella Valley
Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Hartford
Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Milwaukee
Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse
Sun., Dec. 18 vs. Tucson (Firebirds will play four home games in Seattle area in October)
Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Calgary
Fri., Oct. 14 vs. San Diego
Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Tucson
Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Utica
Fri., Oct. 14 vs. San Jose
Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Belleville
Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland
Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Rockford
Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Manitoba
Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Abbotsford
Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Bridgeport
Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Toronto
Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago
Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Ontario
Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Henderson
Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Bridgeport
Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Rochester
Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Colorado
Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Rochester
Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Bakersfield
Mon., Oct. 17 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Lehigh Valley

The complete 2022-23 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 21.

Related Posts

Teams keeping an eye on the future at 2022 NHL Draft
2022 AHL Team Business Meetings underway
AHL announces partnership with Ticket Evolution
Samuels-Thomas makes historic NHL debut