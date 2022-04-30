2022 Calder Cup Playoff schedules set

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the opening series of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, including the best-of-three First Round and the best-of-five Division Semifinals.
Atlantic Division First Round – Series “A” (best-of-3)
A3-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Bridgeport Islanders
Game 1 – Mon., May 2 – Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 – Wed., May 4 – Providence at Bridgeport, 7:00
*Game 3 – Fri., May 6 – Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Atlantic Division First Round – Series “B” (best-of-3)
A4-W-B/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears
Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
Game 2 – Sun., May 8 – W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 5:00
*Game 3 – Mon., May 9 – Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Atlantic Division Semifinals – Series “H” (best-of-5)
A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. WBS/HER/BRI
Game 1 – at WBS/HER/BRI
Game 2 – at WBS/HER/BRI
Game 3 – Sat., May 14 at Charlotte, 4:00
*Game 4 – Mon., May 16 at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 5 – Wed., May 18 at Charlotte, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Atlantic Division Semifinals – Series “I” (best-of-5)
A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. PRO/WBS/HER
Game 1 – TBD
Game 2 – TBD
Game 3 – TBD
*Game 4 – TBD
*Game 5 – TBD
*if necessary
North Division First Round – Series “C” (best-of-3)
N4-Belleville Senators vs. N5-Rochester Americans
Game 1 – Wed., May 4 – Belleville at Rochester, 7:05
Game 2 – Fri., May 6 – Rochester at Belleville, 7:00
*Game 3 – Sun., May 8 –Rochester at Belleville, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
North Division Semifinals – Series “J” (best-of-5)
N1-Utica Comets vs. BEL/ROC winner
Game 1 – TBD
Game 2 – TBD
Game 3 – TBD
*Game 4 – TBD
*Game 5 – TBD
*if necessary
North Division Semifinals – Series “K” (best-of-5)
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Laval Rocket
Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – Laval at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 7 – Laval at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 3 – Thu., May 12 – Syracuse at Laval, 7:00
*Game 4 – Sat., May 14 – Syracuse at Laval, 3:00
*Game 5 – Tue., May 17 – Laval at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Central Division First Round – Series “D” (best-of-3)
C4-Rockford IceHogs vs. C5-Texas Stars
Game 1 – Wed., May 4 – Texas at Rockford, 8:00
^Game 2 – Fri., May 6 – Texas at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 3 – Sat., May 7 – Texas at Rockford, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as “home” team for last change
Central Division Semifinals – Series “L” (best-of-5)
C1-Chicago Wolves vs. RFD/TEX winner
Game 1 – TBD
Game 2 – TBD
Game 3 – TBD
*Game 4 – TBD
*Game 5 – TBD
*if necessary
Central Division Semifinals – Series “M” (best-of-5)
C2-Manitoba Moose vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals
Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 7 – Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 11 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 13 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 15 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division First Round – Series “E” (best-of-3)
P2-Ontario Reign vs. P7-San Diego Gulls
Game 1 – Wed., May 4 – San Diego at Ontario, 10:00
^Game 2 – Thu., May 5 – San Diego at Ontario, 10:00
*Game 3 – Mon., May 9 – San Diego at Ontario, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as “home” team for last change
Pacific Division First Round – Series “F” (best-of-3)
P3-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-Henderson Silver Knights
Game 1 – Wed., May 4 – Henderson at Colorado, 9:05
^Game 2 – Fri., May 6 – Henderson at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 3 – Sat., May 7 – Henderson at Colorado, 9:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as “home” team for last change
Pacific Division First Round – Series “G” (best-of-3)
P4-Bakersfield Condors vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks
Game 1 – Tue., May 3 – Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10:00
^Game 2 – Wed., May 4 – Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10:00
*Game 3 – Mon., May 9 – Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as “home” team for last change
Pacific Division Semifinals – Series “N” (best-of-5)
P1-Stockton Heat vs. BAK/ABB/HSK/SD
Game 1 – TBD
Game 2 – TBD
Game 3 – TBD
*Game 4 – TBD
*Game 5 – TBD
*if necessary
Pacific Division Semifinals – Series “O” (best-of-5)
ONT/COL/BAK/ABB vs. COL/BAK/ABB/HSK
Game 1 – TBD
Game 2 – TBD
Game 3 – TBD
*Game 4 – TBD
*Game 5 – TBD
*if necessary
Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs – all but the bottom two in each of the AHL’s four divisions. The first round series are best-of-three, the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.
All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.