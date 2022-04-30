2022 Calder Cup Playoff schedules set

Atlantic Division First Round – Series “A” (best-of-3)

A3-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Bridgeport Islanders

Game 1 – Mon., May 2 – Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05

Game 2 – Wed., May 4 – Providence at Bridgeport, 7:00

*Game 3 – Fri., May 6 – Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern

Atlantic Division First Round – Series “B” (best-of-3)

A4-W-B/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears

Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 2 – Sun., May 8 – W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 5:00

*Game 3 – Mon., May 9 – Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern