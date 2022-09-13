2022 AHL preseason begins Oct. 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2022 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league’s 87th campaign next month.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 14.
2022 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Wed., Oct. 5
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 10:35 a.m. EDT
Rockford vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m. CDT (at Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa… closed to public)
Thu., Oct. 6
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)
Rockford vs. Iowa, 7:05 p.m. CDT (at Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa)
Fri., Oct. 7
Bridgeport at Hartford, 6 p.m. EDT (at Koeppel Community Sports Center)
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. EDT
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. EDT
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Milwaukee vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. CDT (at Triphahn Center Ice Arena, Hoffman Estates, Ill.)
San Jose at Bakersfield, 7 p.m. PDT
Henderson at Tucson, 7 p.m. MST
Sat., Oct. 8
Laval vs. Toronto, 3 p.m. EDT (at CAA Arena, Belleville, Ont.)
Rochester at Syracuse, 5 p.m. EDT
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Chicago at Milwaukee, 6 p.m. CDT
Bakersfield at San Jose, 4 p.m. PDT
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m. PDT
Sun., Oct. 9
Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m. EDT
Utica at Rochester, 5 p.m. EDT
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m. EDT
Tucson at Henderson, 3 p.m. PDT
Wed., Oct. 12
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT