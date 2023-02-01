Additional changes made to All-Star rosters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced several additional changes to the playing rosters for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held this Sunday and Monday, February 5-6, in Laval, Que.

Providence Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan and Bridgeport Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov have been added to the Atlantic Division roster; Laval Rocket forward Alex Belzile has been added to the North Division roster; and Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Max McCormick has been added to the Pacific Division roster.

The AHL also announced that Providence’s Vinni Lettieri, Hartford’s Will Cuylle, Laval’s Justin Barron and Coachella Valley’s Andrew Poturalski will be unavailable for the event.

A limited number of tickets for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, which include admission to both the 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 5 (6 p.m. ET), and the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 6 (7 p.m. ET), are available now by visiting rocketlaval.com.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Logan Couture, Thatcher Demko, Denis Gurianov, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.