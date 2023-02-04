Attard, Christiansen added to All-Star rosters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced additional changes to the playing rosters for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held this Sunday and Monday, February 5-6, in Laval, Que.

In the Atlantic Division, Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Ronnie Attard has been added to the roster; Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc will be unavailable for the event.

In the North Division, Cleveland Monsters defenseman Jake Christiansen has been added to the roster; Cleveland’s David Jiricek will be unavailable for the event.

A limited number of tickets for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, which include admission to both the 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 5 (6 p.m. ET), and the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 6 (7 p.m. ET), are available now by visiting rocketlaval.com.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Logan Couture, Thatcher Demko, Denis Gurianov, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.