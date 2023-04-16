2023 Calder Cup Playoff schedules set

Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)

A3-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 18 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:00

^Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 20 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as “home” team for last change

A4-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Hartford at Springfield, 7:05

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Springfield at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Hartford at Springfield, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern