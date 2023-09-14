2023 AHL preseason begins Oct. 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2023 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league’s 88th campaign next month.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 13.

2023 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Tue., Oct. 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Wed., Oct. 4

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 10:30 a.m. EDT

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. EDT (at Koeppel Community Sports Center)

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m. CDT (at Riverview Ice House)

Thu., Oct. 5

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)

Laval at Toronto, 2 p.m. EDT (closed to public)

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Fri., Oct. 6

Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m. EDT (closed to public)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m. EDT

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. EDT

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m. CDT

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. CDT

San Jose at Bakersfield, 6 p.m. PDT

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. PDT

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m. PDT

Sat., Oct. 7

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. EDT (at Koeppel Community Sports Center)

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m. EDT

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. EDT

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Milwaukee vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. CDT (at Triphahn Center Ice Arena, Hoffman Estates, Ill.)

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m. PDT

Sun., Oct. 8

Belleville at Laval, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m. EDT

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 3 p.m. PDT

San Diego at Ontario, 3 p.m. PDT