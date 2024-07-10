2024-25 home openers announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams’ home openers for the 2024-25 season:
- Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] — Fri., Oct. 25 vs. San Diego
- Bakersfield Condors [EDM] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. San Diego
- Belleville Senators [OTT] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Utica
- Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Providence
- Calgary Wranglers [CGY] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Abbotsford
- Charlotte Checkers [FLA] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland
- Chicago Wolves [CAR] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Milwaukee
- Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] — Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rochester
- Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Bakersfield
- Colorado Eagles [COL] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Tucson
- Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee
- Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Springfield
- Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Calgary
- Hershey Bears [WSH] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Cleveland
- Iowa Wild [MIN] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Manitoba
- Laval Rocket [MTL] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Syracuse
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Hartford
- Manitoba Moose [WPG] — Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rockford
- Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Rockford
- Ontario Reign [LA] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Jose
- Providence Bruins [BOS] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Laval
- Rochester Americans [BUF] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Belleville
- Rockford IceHogs [CHI] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids
- San Diego Gulls [ANA] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Coachella Valley
- San Jose Barracuda [SJ] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Iowa
- Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Laval
- Syracuse Crunch [TB] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Belleville
- Texas Stars [DAL] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Henderson
- Toronto Marlies [TOR] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Diego
- Tucson Roadrunners [UTA] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Texas
- Utica Comets [NJ] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Syracuse
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte
The complete 2024-25 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 11.