2024-25 home openers announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams’ home openers for the 2024-25 season:

Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] — Fri., Oct. 25 vs. San Diego

— Fri., Oct. 25 vs. San Diego Bakersfield Condors [EDM] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. San Diego

— Sat., Oct. 19 vs. San Diego Belleville Senators [OTT] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Utica

— Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Utica Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Providence

— Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Providence Calgary Wranglers [CGY] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Abbotsford

— Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Abbotsford Charlotte Checkers [FLA] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland

— Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland Chicago Wolves [CAR] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Milwaukee

— Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Milwaukee Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] — Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rochester

— Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rochester Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Bakersfield

— Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Bakersfield Colorado Eagles [COL] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Tucson

— Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Tucson Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee

— Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Springfield

— Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Springfield Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Calgary

— Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Calgary Hershey Bears [WSH] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Cleveland

— Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Cleveland Iowa Wild [MIN] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Manitoba

— Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Manitoba Laval Rocket [MTL] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Syracuse

— Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Syracuse Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Hartford

— Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Hartford Manitoba Moose [WPG] — Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rockford

— Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rockford Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Rockford

— Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Rockford Ontario Reign [LA] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Jose

— Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Jose Providence Bruins [BOS] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Laval

— Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Laval Rochester Americans [BUF] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Belleville

— Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Belleville Rockford IceHogs [CHI] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids

— Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids San Diego Gulls [ANA] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Coachella Valley

— Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Coachella Valley San Jose Barracuda [SJ] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Iowa

— Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Iowa Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Laval

— Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Laval Syracuse Crunch [TB] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Belleville

— Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Belleville Texas Stars [DAL] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Henderson

— Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Henderson Toronto Marlies [TOR] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Diego

— Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Diego Tucson Roadrunners [UTA] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Texas

— Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Texas Utica Comets [NJ] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Syracuse

— Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Syracuse Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte

The complete 2024-25 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 11.