2024-25 home openers announced

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams’ home openers for the 2024-25 season:

 

 

  • Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] — Fri., Oct. 25 vs. San Diego
  • Bakersfield Condors [EDM] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. San Diego
  • Belleville Senators [OTT] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Utica
  • Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Providence
  • Calgary Wranglers [CGY] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Abbotsford
  • Charlotte Checkers [FLA] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland
  • Chicago Wolves [CAR] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Milwaukee
  • Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] — Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rochester
  • Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Bakersfield
  • Colorado Eagles [COL] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Tucson
  • Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee
  • Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Springfield
  • Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Calgary
  • Hershey Bears [WSH] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Cleveland
  • Iowa Wild [MIN] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Manitoba
  • Laval Rocket [MTL] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Syracuse
  • Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Hartford
  • Manitoba Moose [WPG] — Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rockford
  • Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Rockford
  • Ontario Reign [LA] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Jose
  • Providence Bruins [BOS] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Laval
  • Rochester Americans [BUF] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Belleville
  • Rockford IceHogs [CHI] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids
  • San Diego Gulls [ANA] — Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Coachella Valley
  • San Jose Barracuda [SJ] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Iowa
  • Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Laval
  • Syracuse Crunch [TB] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Belleville
  • Texas Stars [DAL] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Henderson
  • Toronto Marlies [TOR] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Diego
  • Tucson Roadrunners [UTA] — Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Texas
  • Utica Comets [NJ] — Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Syracuse
  • Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] — Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte

The complete 2024-25 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 11.

