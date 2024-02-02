Doan, Capobianco added to All-Star rosters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced changes to the playing rosters for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, to be held this Sunday and Monday, February 4-5, in San Jose, Calif.

Tucson Roadrunners forward Josh Doan has been added to the Pacific Division roster for the event, while Manitoba Moose defenseman Kyle Capobianco has been added to the Central Division roster.

Doan and Capobianco replace San Jose’s Danil Gushchin and Grand Rapids’ Simon Edvinsson, who will be unable to participate.

Ticket packages start as low as $56, and include admission to both the All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday (8 ET/5 PT) and the All-Star Challenge on Monday (9 ET/6 PT). For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Thomas Bordeleau, John Carlson, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello, as well as current San Jose Sharks Logan Couture, Mike Hoffman, Luke Kunin, Kaapo Kahkonen, Mackenzie Blackwood and Jacob MacDonald.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

Atlantic Division All-Stars

G Joel Blomqvist, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st appearance)

D Lucas Carlsson, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

D Dylan Coghlan, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

F Ethen Frank, Hershey Bears (2nd)

F Adam Gaudette, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

D Mac Hollowell, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

F Ruslan Iskhakov, Bridgeport Islanders (2nd)

D Dylan McIlrath (“C”), Hershey Bears (1st)

F Georgii Merkulov, Providence Bruins (1st)

F Brennan Othmann, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

G Clay Stevenson, Hershey Bears (1st)

F Samu Tuomaala, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

Coach Todd Nelson, Hershey Bears (4th)

North Division All-Stars

D Jake Christiansen, Cleveland Monsters (2nd appearance)

F Graeme Clarke, Utica Comets (1st)

F Angus Crookshank, Belleville Senators (1st)

F Trey Fix-Wolansky, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

F Gage Goncalves, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

G Jet Greaves, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

G Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Marlies (1st)

F Jiri Kulich, Rochester Americans (1st)

D Logan Mailloux, Laval Rocket (1st)

F Isak Rosen, Rochester Americans (1st)

F Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (1st)

D Jack Thompson, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

Coach Trent Vogelhuber, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

Central Division All-Stars

G Yaroslav Askarov, Milwaukee Admirals (1st appearance)

F Jonatan Berggren, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

F Matej Blumel, Texas Stars (1st)

F Mavrik Bourque, Texas Stars (1st)

D Kyle Capobianco, Manitoba Moose (4th)

D Ethan Del Mastro, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

F Rocco Grimaldi, Chicago Wolves (2nd)

F Brad Lambert, Manitoba Moose (1st)

F Nic Petan, Iowa Wild (1st)

F Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars (1st)

D Spencer Stastney, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

G Jesper Wallstedt, Iowa Wild (2nd)

Coach Neil Graham, Texas Stars (2nd)

Pacific Division All-Stars

F Arshdeep Bains, Abbotsford Canucks (1st appearance)

D Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign (1st)

F Matt Coronato, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

F Adam Cracknell (“C”), Henderson Silver Knights (will not play)

F Grigori Denisenko, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)

F Josh Doan, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

D Ryker Evans, Coachella Valley Firebirds (2nd)

F Raphael Lavoie, Bakersfield Condors (1st)

D Shakir Mukhamadullin, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

F Riley Tufte, Colorado Eagles (1st)

G Matthew Villalta, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

G Dustin Wolf, Calgary Wranglers (2nd)

D Olen Zellweger, San Diego Gulls (1st)

Coach Trent Cull, Calgary Wranglers (1st)