2024 Calder Cup Finals to begin Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the potential schedules for the 2024 Calder Cup Finals.

The Hershey Bears and Cleveland Monsters will meet in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., on Wednesday night. The winner of that game will take on the Western Conference champion Coachella Valley Firebirds in the Calder Cup Finals, with Game 1 set for Friday.

Wednesday’s Game 7 between the Bears and Monsters will air live on NHL Network (7 ET). Cleveland is bidding to become just the fourth team in AHL history to win a series after trailing 3-0, while Hershey is looking to continue its quest for back-to-back Calder Cup titles.

If Hershey wins:

A1-Hershey Bears vs. P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds

Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00

Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 5:00

Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 9:00

*Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

– or –

If Cleveland wins:

P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. N1-Cleveland Monsters

Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Cleveland at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Cleveland at Coachella Valley, 6:00

Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Coachella Valley at Cleveland, 7:00

Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Coachella Valley at Cleveland, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Coachella Valley at Cleveland, 7:00

*Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Cleveland at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Cleveland at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern