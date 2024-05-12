Calder Cup division finals to begin Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the four Division Final series of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format, unless building availability requires otherwise. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.