2024 AHL preseason begins Oct. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2024 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league’s 89th campaign next month.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 11.
2024 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Tue., Oct. 1
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Wed., Oct. 2
Iowa at Rockford, 10:30 a.m. CDT
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Thu., Oct. 3
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 10:30 a.m. EDT
Bridgeport at Hartford, 6 p.m. EDT (at Koeppel Community Sports Center)
Rockford vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. CDT (at Coralville, Iowa)
Fri., Oct. 4
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m. EDT
Belleville vs. Laval, 7 p.m. EDT (at Belleville, Ont.)
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. EDT
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Milwaukee vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. CDT (at Independence, Mo.)
San Jose at Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m. PDT
Tucson at Henderson, 7 p.m. PDT
Sat., Oct. 5
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)
Laval vs. Toronto, 3 p.m. EDT (at Belleville, Ont.)
Tucson at Henderson, 1 p.m. PDT
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Milwaukee vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. CDT (at Independence, Mo.)
Ontario at San Diego, 6 p.m. PDT
Sun., Oct. 6
Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m. EDT
Rochester at Syracuse, 3 p.m. EDT
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m. EDT
Bakersfield at San Jose, 3 p.m. PDT