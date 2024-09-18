2024 AHL preseason begins Oct. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2024 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league’s 89th campaign next month.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 11.

2024 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Tue., Oct. 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Wed., Oct. 2

Iowa at Rockford, 10:30 a.m. CDT

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Thu., Oct. 3

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 10:30 a.m. EDT

Bridgeport at Hartford, 6 p.m. EDT (at Koeppel Community Sports Center)

Rockford vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. CDT (at Coralville, Iowa)

Fri., Oct. 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m. EDT

Belleville vs. Laval, 7 p.m. EDT (at Belleville, Ont.)

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. EDT

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Milwaukee vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. CDT (at Independence, Mo.)

San Jose at Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m. PDT

Tucson at Henderson, 7 p.m. PDT

Sat., Oct. 5

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)

Laval vs. Toronto, 3 p.m. EDT (at Belleville, Ont.)

Tucson at Henderson, 1 p.m. PDT

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Milwaukee vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. CDT (at Independence, Mo.)

Ontario at San Diego, 6 p.m. PDT

Sun., Oct. 6

Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m. EDT

Rochester at Syracuse, 3 p.m. EDT

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m. EDT

Bakersfield at San Jose, 3 p.m. PDT