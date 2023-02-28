2023 Calder Cup Playoff Primer

2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Qualification Rules:

In 2022-23, the AHL will have 23 teams participating in the postseason.

The playoff field will include the top six finishers in the eight-team Atlantic Division, the top five finishers each in the seven-team North and Central Divisions, and the top seven teams in the 10-team Pacific Division.

Home-ice advantage in all series will be granted to the team with more points in the regular-season standings.

The first round will be best-of-three series. Division semifinals and division finals will be best-of-five series; conference finals and the Calder Cup Finals are in a best-of-seven format.

Following are the tiebreaking procedures used in the event of a tie in the standings, regardless of division, following the completion of the regular season. When a tie among three or more teams is broken resulting in a two-team tie, the original tiebreaking method is used.

Between two teams:

a) games won in regulation (excluding overtime/shootouts)

b) games won in regulation or overtime (excluding shootouts)

c) games won in any manner

d) points in season series between teams

e) goal differential

f) goals scored in season series between teams

g) intra-conference points percentage

Among three or more teams:

a) games won in regulation (excluding overtime/shootouts)

b) games won in regulation or overtime (excluding shootouts)

c) games won in any manner

d) points percentage in combined season series

e) goal differential

f) goal differential in combined season series

g) intra-conference points percentage