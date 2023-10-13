32 teams, 32 stories to watch in 23-24

Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

Opening night is here as the AHL’s 88th season gets underway with a 12-game slate. Here is a team-by-team look at storylines to watch across the AHL:

The Abbotsford Canucks finished fourth in the Pacific Division before giving powerhouse Calgary a good fight in the playoffs. They have reigning Eddie Shore Award winner Christian Wolanin back to anchor their blue line along with 461-game NHL veteran Matt Irwin. Lane Pederson, who ripped up the AHL with 17 goals and 24 points in 18 games last season with Abbotsford, begins the year with the Bakersfield Condors, where he joins Seth Griffith, Brad Malone, Drake Caggiula and Greg McKegg on an experienced front line.

The Belleville Senators put together a strong second half of 2022-23 under interim head coach David Bell, who begins his first full season at the helm. Rookie forward Tyler Boucher, the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, will be watched closely.

Along with their brand-new color scheme, the Cleveland Monsters have plenty of promising youngsters. Defenseman David Jiricek earned a spot on the AHL Top Prospects Team a year ago, and is joined on the blue line by two more hopefuls in 2021 Columbus draft picks Corson Ceulemans and Stanislav Svozil. Only a Calder Cup title could top what the Coachella Valley Firebirds delivered last season as an expansion club. Forward Shane Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, begins his rookie season with the Firebirds, and defenseman Ryker Evans will look to build on his impressive debut showing in 2022-23.

Along with new head coach Aaron Schneekloth, the Colorado Eagles have plenty of new faces. After being out of hockey for a season, veteran Peter Holland signed on with the club, while forwards Tanner Kero and Joel Kiviranta came over from the Dallas organization.

Detroit has plenty invested in the Grand Rapids Griffins as the organizational rebuild continues. First-round draft picks Sebastian Cossa, Simon Edvinsson and Marco Kasper will create plenty of interest for Red Wings and Griffins fans alike.

A late-season makeover carried the Hartford Wolf Pack to their most successful season in eight years, and now a summer retool gives Hartford plenty of pieces to make another run. New York Rangers prospects Brennan Othmann, Brett Berard and Adam Sykora will complement a strong veteran group and goaltender Dylan Garand will look to build on a breakthrough postseason performance.

With Ryan Craig now in charge of the bench, the Henderson Silver Knights have added veteran forwards Tyler Benson and Adam Cracknell, along with Calder Cup champion Mason Morelli and 2018 first-round draft pick Grigori Denisenko. Among the returning players, 2020 first-rounder Brendan Brisson is back to build on an 18-goal rookie season.

No rebuilding for the defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears: It’s a reload. Defenseman Chase Priskie and forward Alex Limoges were among the offseason signees and have arrived hungry to win their own championship rings this season.

Coming off All-Star seasons as a rookie, goaltender Jesper Wallstedt and forward Sammy Walker will look take another big step in their development this season with the Iowa Wild. Brett McLean takes over as head coach after serving as an assistant in Minnesota.

There’s a new management regime in Philadelphia, and that has meant plenty of change for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Goaltender Cal Petersen and defensemen Helge Grans, a second-round draft pick in 2020, came over from Los Angeles in a June trade.

First-round picks Brad Lambert and Chaz Lucius spent time with the Manitoba Moose last season before going back to the Western Hockey League; they return to begin their first full pro seasons with a Moose club that always finds itself in the mix in the demanding Central Division.

Goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov returns after helping the Milwaukee Admirals on a run to the Western Conference Finals a year ago. The strong Nashville prospect pool also includes Joakim Kemell, Egor Afanasyev and Zach L’Heureux, while veterans Troy Grosenick and Cal O’Reilly are both back for a second stint in Milwaukee.

Always active each summer, Boston management has again reconstructed the Providence Bruins roster. And while experience is always valued in Providence, the P-Bruins also boast 2022-23 AHL All-Rookie Team members Brandon Bussi and Georgii Merkulov among their talented core of young prospects.

Already a source of considerable optimism for Buffalo, the Rochester Americans went to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023 and opened even more eyes. Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen, Lukas Rousek, Filip Cederqvist and Aleksandr Kisakov lead a young group of returnees, and head coach Seth Appert has established the winning culture that Buffalo hired him to implement back in 2020. After a standout NCAA career at Boston University, Drew Commesso’s first pro season in net will be a key piece of the Rockford IceHogs storyline. AHL All-Stars David Gust and Brett Seney will provide leadership to a young roster loaded with Blackhawks draft picks.

New head coach Matt McIlvane was in by Anaheim to teach, and there will be plenty of that to do with the San Diego Gulls. 2022 first-rounder Nathan Gaucher and 2021 second-rounder Olen Zellweger are both considered critical parts of the Ducks’ future as they begin their rookie seasons, and Jacob Perreault and Brayden Tracey were recent first-round picks also.

Change rippled throughout Toronto during the offseason, affecting both the Toronto Marlies and the parent Maple Leafs. John Gruden takes over behind the bench for the Marlies, who return both leading point-getter Logan Shaw and leading goal-scorer Bobby McMann. Arizona elected to send 2021 first-round pick Dylan Guenther to the Tucson Roadrunners along with Josh Doan, the son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan. Both are exciting parts of the organization’s future.

After turning heads as a rookie, Simon Nemec will have additional development time with the Utica Comets, who have added a strong collection of experienced AHL’ers including Calder Cup winners Justin Dowling and Kyle Criscuolo.

After a rare playoff miss in 2023, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have an all-new look, including Marc Johnstone, Andreas Johnsson, Radim Zohorna and Garret Sparks – all of whom played for new Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas in Toronto.