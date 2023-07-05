Abbotsford inks forward Loewen

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Jermaine Loewen to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

The 25-year-old Loewen played a career-high 51 games with the Henderson Silver Knights last season, collecting two goals and three assists while ranking second on the team with 84 penalty minutes.

In 148 AHL games over four pro seasons with Henderson and Chicago, Loewen has recorded nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points.

Loewen became the first Jamaican-born player to be selected in an NHL Entry Draft when he was selected by Dallas in the seventh round in 2018.