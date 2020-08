The American Hockey is saddened to learn of the passing of former AHL defenseman Adam Comrie.

He was 30.

Awful news of Adam Comrie's passing. We played together with @SyracuseCrunch and kept in touch ever since. Hockey never defined him despite being a very talented player. I admired that about Adam. 30 years young. Too soon. — Mike McKenna (@MikeMcKenna56) August 8, 2020

A 2008 draft pick by the Florida Panthers, Comrie played 302 games in the AHL over parts of seven seasons with the Rochester Americans, Worcester Sharks, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets.

Comrie last skated in the AHL in 2017-18. He had spent the last two seasons playing in Austria.