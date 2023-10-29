Adam Johnson (1994-2023)

The American Hockey League is shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of former AHL forward Adam Johnson following an injury while playing for the Nottingham Panthers of the United Kingdom’s Elite Ice Hockey League on Saturday evening.

He was 29.

Johnson turned pro with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2017 following two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and went on to play 257 games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the Ontario Reign and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The native of Hibbing, Minn., played 13 games in the National Hockey League with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Before joining Nottingham this season, Johnson also played overseas in Germany and Sweden.