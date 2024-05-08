Admirals back in it after Game 3 win

The Milwaukee Admirals scored twice on the power play and once shorthanded en route to a 5-3 win over Texas in Game 3 of their Central Division semifinal series on Wednesday night.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series comes Friday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena with the Stars still leading, two games to one.

Marc Del Gaizo scored twice and Zach L’Heureux tallied a goal and three assists for Milwaukee, which was playing its first home game of the postseason. The Admirals owned the second-best home record in the AHL (27-9-0-0) during the regular season.

Phil Tomasino broke a 1-1 tie with a 5-on-3 power play goal at 11:19 of the first period, and L’Heureux scored his first career playoff goal 63 seconds later to put Milwaukee ahead by a pair.

Juuso Parssinen tallied three assists for the Admirals, and Roland McKeown’s shorthanded goal 2:50 into the second period stood up as the game-winner.

Texas scored a pair of power-play goals as well, as Justin Hryckowian and Kyle McDonald both scored for the second consecutive game. Oskar Bäck had the other goal for the Stars.

Troy Grosenick made his series debut and turned aside 28 shots to earn his first playoff victory since 2019. Remi Poirier, who entered the game with a .940 save percentage over his first four postseason starts, allowed five goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Ben Kraws (seven saves).

(Texas leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Thu., May 2 – TEXAS 6, Milwaukee 3

Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 1

Game 3 –Wed., May 8 – MILWAUKEE 5, Texas 3

Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Texas at Milwaukee, 6:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern