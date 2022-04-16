Admirals clinch berth in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Milwaukee Admirals clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night when they came from behind to earn a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Iowa Wild.

The Admirals, the top development affiliate of the Nashville Predators, will be making their 16th appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs since joining the AHL in 2001-02.

Milwaukee will be one of five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division. The top three teams will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.