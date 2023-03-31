Admirals clinch playoff berth

The Milwaukee Admirals clinched a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening with a 6-3 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Admirals became the first club from the Central Division to clinch a playoff spot this spring. Five teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

Milwaukee, which reached the division finals in 2022, has appeared in the Calder Cup Finals twice in its history, winning the championship in 2004.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.