Admirals ink Thompson to AHL deal

The Milwaukee Admirals have signed defenseman Keaton Thompson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Thompson spent the last three seasons with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, skating in 28 games in 2021-22 and recording one goal and three assists.

In 275 career AHL games over six seasons with Iowa and San Diego, Thompson has recorded 14 goals and 49 assists for 63 points.

A third-round pick by Anaheim in the 2013 NHL Draft, the native of Devils Lake, N.D., played three seasons at the University of North Dakota before turning pro in 2016.