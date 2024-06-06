Admirals keep season alive with Game 4 rout

The Milwaukee Admirals stared down elimination once again on Thursday night, scoring five unanswered goals to take a 7-2 victory over Coachella Valley in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Admirals, now 5-0 this postseason in elimination games, still trail the series three games to one and will host Game 5 on Saturday evening.

Fedor Svechkov’s power-play goal, his first of two on the night, broke a 2-2 tie with 7:16 left in the second period and ended Milwaukee’s 0-for-20 slump with the man advantage.

The Admirals, who never led in the first three games of the series, never trailed in Game 4 as they brought a resounding end to the Firebirds’ nine-game winning streak. Joakim Kemell, Phil Tomasino, Zach L’Heureux and Roland McKeown all tallied a goal and an assist as Coachella Valley allowed seven goals in a game for the first time this season.

Troy Grosenick made 23 saves for Milwaukee, shutting out the Firebirds over the final two periods.

Connor Carrick and Logan Morrison had the goals for Coachella Valley.

(Coachella Valley leads series, 3-1)

Game 1 – Wed., May 29 – COACHELLA VALLEY 2, Milwaukee 1

Game 2 – Fri., May 31 – COACHELLA VALLEY 3, Milwaukee 1

Game 3 – Tue., June 4 – Coachella Valley 5, MILWAUKEE 2

Game 4 – Thu., June 6 – MILWAUKEE 7, Coachella Valley 2

Game 5 – Sat., June 8 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7:00

*Game 6 – Mon., June 10 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 12 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern