Admirals outlast Moose, advance with Game 5 win

Connor Ingram made 14 of his 27 saves in the third period and Milwaukee held on for a 2-1 victory over Manitoba in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the teams’ Central Division semifinal series on Sunday afternoon.

The victory ended Milwaukee’s AHL-record 13-game losing streak in road playoff games, and snapped a streak of seven consecutive series losses ― both dating back to 2011.

Juuso Parssinen, a 2019 draft pick by Nashville, scored his first career AHL goal to stake the Admirals to a 1-0 lead at 13:05 of the opening period.

Tommy Novak made it 2-0 with a power-play goal 1:30 into the second, but Morgan Barron got the Moose on the board at the 4:13 mark with his fourth goal of the series.

Ingram did the rest, stopping the final 20 Manitoba shots of the afternoon to preserve the victory. The Moose outshot the Admirals by a 28-21 margin in the game ― including 24-8 over the last two periods ― and 193-106 for the series.

Mikhail Berdin made 19 saves for the Moose.

Central Division Semifinals – Series “M” (best-of-5)

C2-Manitoba Moose vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – MILWAUKEE 3, Manitoba 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 7 – MILWAUKEE 2, Manitoba 1

Game 3 – Wed., May 11 – MANITOBA 5, Milwaukee 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 13 – MANITOBA 7, Milwaukee 3

Game 5 – Sun., May 15 – Milwaukee 2, MANITOBA 1