Admirals, Predators extend affiliation agreement

The Nashville Predators have extended their affiliation agreement with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals through the 2024-25 season.

“We are happy to continue our longstanding and successful partnership with the Milwaukee Admirals for another two seasons,” said David Poile, Predators president of hockey operations and general manager. “We say all the time that the road to Nashville goes through Milwaukee, and that couldn’t have been more true this season. The winning culture and tradition that has been cultivated in Milwaukee for so many years has resulted in a professional, high-level environment for our players in the system that we are able to reap the benefits from.”

The Predators and Admirals have functioned as affiliates since Nashville’s inaugural season in 1998-99, with more than 200 players appearing in at least one game for both teams. Additionally, eight of Milwaukee’s head or assistant coaches have graduated to the NHL level, including current Predators assistant coach Todd Richards, who served in the same role with the Admirals from 2002-06.

Many of Nashville’s current core players previously spent time in Milwaukee, led by All-Star goaltender Juuse Saros and six of the Predators’ top 10 point scorers in 2022-23. Saros, a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2021-22, earned a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2015-16 and a nod to the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016-17; captain Roman Josi suited up in 74 games for the Admirals from 2010-12; Filip Forsberg, Nashville’s all-time leading goal scorer, played his first full season in North America with Milwaukee in 2013-14; Colton Sissons captained the Admirals in 2015-16; and young talents such as Tommy Novak, Cody Glass and Juuso Parssinen have all gone through Milwaukee on their paths to the NHL.

A model of consistency, Milwaukee has qualified for the postseason 17 times in the AHL, winning six division titles and two Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophies as the league’s overall regular-season champions. The Admirals have also won two conference titles, winning the Calder Cup in 2004 and returning to the Finals in 2006.