Admirals sign Schneider to AHL deal

The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Cole Schneider to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Schneider returns to Milwaukee after serving as captain of the Texas Stars in 2020-21. In 36 games, Schneider posted 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points, good for third on the team.

Schneider was acquired by Nashville on Jan. 15, 2019, and appeared in 78 games with Milwaukee over the following season and a half, totaling 28 goals and 40 assists in an Admirals sweater.

In 579 career AHL contests with Texas, Milwaukee, Hartford, Rochester and Binghamton, Schneider has recorded 179 goals and 260 assists for 439 points. He was an AHL All-Star in 2016-17.

An ninth-year pro out of the University of Connecticut, Schneider has played six games in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres, collecting one assist.