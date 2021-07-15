Admirals unveil ‘fauxback’ look for 2021-22

The Milwaukee Admirals unveiled a new third jersey and mark on Thursday evening in their first event at Panther Arena since March 11, 2020.

The logo and jersey were designed by Dan Simon of Studio Simon, who also designed the team’s current primary jersey and logos. The “fauxback” style is meant to replicate what the team’s logo might have looked like if the team had existed during the 1950’s and 60’s.

“We are really excited to add this third jersey and new fauxback logo to our current collection,” said Admirals owner Harris Turer. “Once again Dan Simon has hit the jackpot with his unreal work. When we launched our current jersey it was named the 11th-best hockey sweater of all-time by The Hockey News before we even played a game. We think that this new look will be met with the same acclaim.”

The jersey’s primary color is off-white with the crest on the front and red and blue piping on the bottom and sleeves. The shoulders are a solid blue with piping of off-white and red directly underneath. The look of the logo is derived from sports and cartoon illustrations from the 50’s and 60’s that featured barrel-chested characters, while the skating pose was popular on drawings on the backs of hockey cards during that time.

The team will start to wear the jerseys at approximately 10-15 games (both home and road) per season beginning in the 2021-22 campaign.