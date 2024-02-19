Admirals win 17th in a row

Liam Foudy’s go-ahead goal with 13:17 left in regulation sent the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-3 win over the Manitoba Moose on Monday afternoon at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

With their 17th consecutive victory, the Admirals have tied the 2004-05 Philadelphia Phantoms and the 2018-19 Bakersfield Condors for the second-longest winning streak in American Hockey League history. The 2011-12 Norfolk Admirals hold the professional hockey record with 28 straight wins.

Juuso Parssinen scored his first two AHL goals of the season and Yaroslav Askarov made 17 saves for his 13th straight winning decision in net. The Admirals have not lost since a 4-3 setback in Rockford on New Year’s Eve.

Milwaukee returns to action on Thursday with a school-day matinee visit to Chicago (noon ET, AHLTV).