Admirals win Game 4, push series to limit

by AHL PR

Two early goals from rookie Zach L’Heureux held up as Milwaukee extended their Central Division semifinal series to the limit with a 4-1 win over Texas in Game 4 on Friday night.

The best-of-five series will be decided on Sunday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (6 ET, AHLTV).

L’Heureux one-timed home a back-door pass from Juuso Parssinen on a power play at 6:41 of the first period, then stole a puck at his own blue line, raced the other way on a breakaway and snapped a shot past Remi Poirier to make it 2-0 just 47 seconds later.

Matej Blümel scored his fourth goal of the postseason to bring the Stars to within 2-1 early in the second period but that was the only shot to get past Troy Grosenick (2-0), who finished with 24 saves for the Admirals.

Phil Tomasino netted his third goal of the series with 7:38 remaining in regulation, and Parssinen tacked on an empty-netter with 1:18 to play.

(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1 – Thu., May 2 – TEXAS 6, Milwaukee 3
Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 1
Game 3 –Wed., May 8 – MILWAUKEE 5, Texas 3
Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – MILWAUKEE 4, Texas 1
Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Texas at Milwaukee, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern

