Admirals win Game 4, push series to limit

Two early goals from rookie Zach L’Heureux held up as Milwaukee extended their Central Division semifinal series to the limit with a 4-1 win over Texas in Game 4 on Friday night.

The best-of-five series will be decided on Sunday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (6 ET, AHLTV).

L’Heureux one-timed home a back-door pass from Juuso Parssinen on a power play at 6:41 of the first period, then stole a puck at his own blue line, raced the other way on a breakaway and snapped a shot past Remi Poirier to make it 2-0 just 47 seconds later.

Matej Blümel scored his fourth goal of the postseason to bring the Stars to within 2-1 early in the second period but that was the only shot to get past Troy Grosenick (2-0), who finished with 24 saves for the Admirals.

Phil Tomasino netted his third goal of the series with 7:38 remaining in regulation, and Parssinen tacked on an empty-netter with 1:18 to play.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Thu., May 2 – TEXAS 6, Milwaukee 3

Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 1

Game 3 –Wed., May 8 – MILWAUKEE 5, Texas 3

Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – MILWAUKEE 4, Texas 1

Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Texas at Milwaukee, 6:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern