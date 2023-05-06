Admirals win thriller, eliminate Moose

A thrilling finish to a back-and-forth series has sent the Milwaukee Admirals into the Central Division finals.

Spencer Stastney scored with 26.8 seconds left to give Milwaukee a 2-1 victory over Manitoba in their winner-take-all Game 5 on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Admirals won on back-to-back nights to overcome a 2-1 series deficit, and will now take on Texas in the next round beginning Friday.

Game 5 appeared to be headed to overtime after Jansen Harkins scored the tying goal for the Moose with 1:57 left in regulation.

But in the waning seconds, two Manitoba skaters collided at center ice and Zach Sanford took off on a 2-on-1, finding the rookie Stastney — a native of nearby Mequon, Wis. — for the series-clinching goal.

WATCH:

SPENCER STASTNEY’S GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/hmJLncnHHb — x – Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) May 7, 2023

Mark Jankowski scored on a breakaway at 11:24 of the second period, his first goal of the series for the Admirals.

Yaroslav Askarov (3-2) made 19 saves in the win. Oskari Salminen (2-2) finished with 31 stops for the Moose.

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C2-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C3-Manitoba Moose

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 28 – Milwaukee 6, MANITOBA 2 | Recap

Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 30 – MANITOBA 3, Milwaukee 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Manitoba 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – MILWAUKEE 5, Manitoba 3 | Recap

Game 5 – Sat., May 6 – MILWAUKEE 2, Manitoba 1

