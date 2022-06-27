AHL alum Luongo elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday announced that former American Hockey League goaltender Roberto Luongo is part of the induction class of 2022.

Luongo will be enshrined alongside fellow players Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Alfredsson and Riikka Sallinen. Herb Carnegie will also be inducted in the builders’ category.

Drafted by the New York Islanders fourth overall in 1997, Luongo made his professional debut with the AHL’s Lowell Lock Monsters on Oct. 2, 1999. He made 26 regular-season appearances and played six Calder Cup Playoff games with Lowell that season, and appeared in three games with the Louisville Panthers in 2000-01 before spending 19 years in the National Hockey League with the Islanders, Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks.

Luongo played 1,044 games in the NHL, second-most in league history, and his 489 victories rank fourth all-time. He was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada (2010, 2014).

Since its first members were honored in 1945, a total of 128 players, coaches, officials and managers with ties to the American Hockey League have been selected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.