AHL announces additions to front office

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson has announced the following additions to the league front office:
- Max Weisenbach has been named Director, Team Business Services
- Elizabeth Ingram has been named Manager, Creative Services
- Liam Chambers has been named Manager, Business Analytics
- Amanda Desaulniers has been named Coordinator, Marketing Services
- Dakota Keene has been named Coordinator, Hockey Operations
- Morgan Price has been named Social Media Specialist
Additionally, Sean Smith has been promoted to Director, Marketing.
