AHL announces additions to front office

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson has announced the following additions to the league front office:

Max Weisenbach has been named Director, Team Business Services

has been named Elizabeth Ingram has been named Manager, Creative Services

has been named Liam Chambers has been named Manager, Business Analytics

has been named Amanda Desaulniers has been named Coordinator, Marketing Services

has been named Dakota Keene has been named Coordinator, Hockey Operations

has been named Morgan Price has been named Social Media Specialist

Additionally, Sean Smith has been promoted to Director, Marketing.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.