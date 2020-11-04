AHL announces partnership with Sani Sport

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today a multi-year partnership with Sani Sport, which becomes an official league partner beginning with the 2020-21 season.

Established in 2001, Sani Sport is the market leader in the sports equipment cleaning industry. Its proprietary sanitation technology is used by professional sports teams, law enforcement personnel and military agencies to significantly reduce harmful bacteria and viruses in protective equipment and enclosed spaces such as locker rooms.

As the American Hockey League works towards returning to play for the 2020-21 season, Sani Sport will offer preferred pricing for AHL teams on its equipment and will be a presence at AHL team business meetings.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.