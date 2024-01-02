AHL announces partnership with WolfCycle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that it has formed a new partnership with the full-service sales enablement agency WolfCycle.

The partnership will offer an innovative solution to identifying qualified business opportunities for all teams across the AHL.

“We are very excited about the start of our partnership with WolfCycle,” said Courtney Perzan, Vice President, Team Business Services for the American Hockey League. “The relationship with WolfCycle will allow all AHL teams the opportunity to identify and engage with their fans-in-waiting more efficiently and effectively.”

“As a former member of the AHL family, I am particularly excited to announce our partnership with the AHL bringing cutting-edge conversational AI services to their teams,” said Ryan Miller, CEO of WolfCycle. “We have already shared great success with a number of AHL teams and look to empower more clubs with this innovative technology to support the growth of their respective fanbases.”

WolfCycle will attend the 2024 AHL Team Business Meetings in Chicago in June as the presenting sponsor of the welcome reception.

About the AHL

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League (theahl.com, @TheAHL) serves as the top development league for players in all 32 National Hockey League organizations, as well as coaches, officials, executives, trainers and broadcasters throughout the NHL. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are graduates of the American Hockey League, and through the years the AHL has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

About WolfCycle

WolfCycle is an agency that utilizes AI and automation through a suite of technology solutions to scale ticket, sponsorship, and premium sales opportunities for our clients in the sports and entertainment industries. We provide our partners with better data, improved efficiency through the sales funnel and increased ROI. Our strategies enable our clients to focus less on prospecting, and more time closing deals. Learn more at www.wolfcycle.ai.