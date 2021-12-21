AHL announces postponements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies, the following games have been postponed:

Wed., Dec. 22 – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester (AHL Game #398)

Wed., Dec. 22 – Providence at Syracuse (AHL Game #400)

Tue., Dec. 28 – Syracuse at Belleville (AHL Game #411)

Tue., Dec. 28 – Providence at Toronto (AHL Game #413)

The Penguins, Crunch, Senators and Marlies organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.