SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Daniel Walcott has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Bridgeport on Dec. 18.

Walcott was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline) after being assessed a game misconduct for use of abusive language towards an opponent.

Walcott will miss Syracuse’s games tonight (Dec. 20) vs. Belleville and Saturday (Dec. 21) vs. Binghamton.