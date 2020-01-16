AHL announces suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Charlotte Checkers forward Max McCormick has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Hershey on Jan. 15.

A game misconduct for fighting at the drop of the puck (AHL Rule 46.10) was added to McCormick’s record; as a result, McCormick received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.3 for accumulating his third game misconduct in the “general” category this season.

McCormick will miss Charlotte’s game Saturday (Jan. 18) vs. Toronto.