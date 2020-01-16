News

AHL announces suspension

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Charlotte Checkers forward Max McCormick has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Hershey on Jan. 15.

A game misconduct for fighting at the drop of the puck (AHL Rule 46.10) was added to McCormick’s record; as a result, McCormick received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.3 for accumulating his third game misconduct in the “general” category this season.

McCormick will miss Charlotte’s game Saturday (Jan. 18) vs. Toronto.

Related Posts

Checkers’ Dwyer learning the coaching ropes
Hurricanes, Red Wings make trade
Rings commemorate Checkers’ championship
‘I’m not going to give up’