SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that San Diego Gulls forward Jamie Devane has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of San Diego’s game at Bakersfield on Mar. 10.

Devane will miss San Diego’s games Saturday (Mar. 13) vs. Tucson, Sunday (Mar. 14) vs. Henderson and Mar. 20 at Tucson.