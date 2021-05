SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Utica Comets forward Vincent Arseneau has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Rochester on Apr. 30.

Arseneau will miss Utica’s games today (May 2) at Syracuse, Monday (May 3) at Rochester, Wednesday (May 5) vs. Syracuse and Friday (May 7) vs. Syracuse.