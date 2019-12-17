AHL announces suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

• Cleveland Monsters forward Calvin Thurkauf has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 13.

Thurkauf will miss Cleveland’s games Friday (Dec. 20) at Milwaukee and Saturday (Dec. 21) at Rockford.

• Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Tommy Cross has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Providence on Dec. 15.

Cross will miss Springfield’s game Friday (Dec. 20) vs. Bridgeport.