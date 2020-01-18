AHL announces suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

• Bridgeport Sound Tigers defenseman Parker Wotherspoon has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a spearing incident in a game at Providence on Jan. 17.

Wotherspoon will miss Bridgeport’s game tonight (Jan. 18) vs. Providence.

• Utica Comets forward Vincent Arseneau has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Hartford on Jan. 17.

Arseneau was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.22. He will miss Utica’s game tonight (Jan. 18) vs. Cleveland.