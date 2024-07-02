AHL, teams raise $6.7 million for charities in 2023-24

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that $6.7 million was raised over the course of the 2023-24 season by the AHL and its 32 member clubs for donation to various charitable causes and relief funds across North America.

In addition to the hundreds of local hospitals, food banks, charitable foundations, scholarship programs and other non-profit groups that were recipients of the AHL’s charity endeavors this season, teams donated to several national organizations, including:

ALS Association/Snowy Strong

American/Canadian Cancer Societies

American Diabetes Association

American Heart Association

American/Canadian Red Cross

Boy Scouts of America/Girl Scouts of the USA

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund

Easterseals

Hockey Fights Cancer

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Meals on Wheels America

Muscular Dystrophy Association

Ronald McDonald House Charities/RMHC Canada

Special Olympics

United Way

Wounded Warrior Project

YMCA/YWCA

and many more…

In addition to monies raised, AHL teams gave back to their local communities through numerous activities, including more than 1,100 visits by players and coaches to schools, hospitals, libraries and other locations and more than 2,000 mascot appearances. More than 110,000 game tickets were donated to local charitable groups, and items such as food, winter clothing, holiday gifts and hockey equipment were collected at various drives organized by AHL clubs.

In operation since 1936 and with franchises in 32 cities across North America, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates.