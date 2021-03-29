AHL, HockeyTech extend digital partnership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass./WATERLOO, Ont. … The American Hockey League and HockeyTech announced an extension of their multi-year technology partnership to provide the league with digital tools to enhance operations and fan engagement.

The technology partnership extends the utilization of HockeyTech’s LeagueStat live scoring and stats system, the operation of the AHL league website and mobile app, as well as the management of the flagship AHLTV streaming service. Additionally, HockeyTech will provide near zero-latency video streams for AHLTV, enabling the league’s entry into sports betting.

“We are excited to continue our successful relationship with HockeyTech,” said Scott Howson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Hockey League. “Since its launch, AHLTV has met and surpassed the goals we set for delivering a high-quality experience for fans, teams and other important stakeholders. HockeyTech has worked closely with us to improve the user experience on all of our digital platforms and we look forward to continuing to grow with them in the years ahead.”

“We’re very pleased to extend our long-term relationship with the AHL, and we take great pride that the AHL entrusts us by using all of HockeyTech’s services, most recently, their decision to use HockeyTech to build and operate AHLTV,” stated HockeyTech CEO Stu Siegel. “We are also very excited to be assisting the AHL in their entry into sports betting through a new partnership with Genius Sports, delivering our near zero-latency game video streams.”

HockeyTech worked diligently with the AHL and Genius Sports to develop ground-breaking technology to be able to deliver near-zero latency game video streams, enabling the AHL to enter the sports betting industry. All AHLTV game streams will flow through HockeyTech’s back-end and be delivered to Genius Sports for distribution to their sports betting partners.

With many sports betting sites now offering live in-game betting options, having a reliable near zero-latency video feed is critical to minimize chances of unfair advantages. The technology developed by HockeyTech provides a near-instant video stream, bridging the gap between fans in the arenas and those watching around the world.

About HockeyTech

HockeyTech was founded in 2012 by Stu Siegel, a technology entrepreneur, and former Florida Panthers (NHL) Managing Partner/CEO. Through innovation and acquisitions, HockeyTech has become a global leader in hockey-related technologies, partnering with over 75 leagues from around the world. HockeyTech provides on-demand streaming services, live scoring and statistics, full-featured league websites & mobile apps, and a fully automated camera technology. HockeyTech live streams thousands of games annually on HockeyTV and offers over 130,000 games to watch on-demand. To learn more, visit www.HockeyTech.com.

About the American Hockey League

In operation since 1936 and with franchises in 31 cities across North America, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL during their careers. For more information on the American Hockey League, visit theahl.com and follow on Twitter (@TheAHL), Facebook (fb.com/theahl) and Instagram (@TheAHL).