AHL Morning Skate: 5.14.22

The Moose were loose, and even goaltender Connor Ingram could not slow them down last night.

Ingram, just back from an appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Nashville Predators, found himself under barrage as the Milwaukee Admirals fell to Manitoba, 7-3, in Game 4 of the teams’ Central Division semifinal series. The teams will play a deciding Game 5 on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.

Manitoba has averaged 41.3 shots per game through four games against Milwaukee. Ingram saw 44 shots, including 18 in the second period when three Moose goals broke open the game. A key issue for Milwaukee is Manitoba’s forward depth that forces continuous offensive opportunities. Moose head coach Mark Morrison can roll four strong lines for an entire 60 minutes without concern, all reliable lines that can play on both sides of the puck. Of Manitoba’s 15 goals in four games, they have come from 10 different players. In Friday’s win, 11 Manitoba skaters had at least one point, and six skaters finished with multi-point nights.

“The lineup is so deep that it’s pretty wild that on any given night we can have guys anywhere produce,” said Moose forward Morgan Barron, whose goal and two assists helped to lead the Manitoba offense. “That’s been the strength of the team ever since I got here.”

Explained Morrison, “The depth is important for a couple of reasons. The biggest one for me is the match-ups are hard [for opponents]. Who are they going to check? We’ve got someone on every line that might score.

“The other thing is it builds a lot of confidence on your bench. You’re not looking at one or two lines to lead the scoring. Every line that goes out feels that they can add something to it.”

Admirals head coach Karl Taylor is not panicking.

After losing a 2-0 series lead against Manitoba and going into a winner-take-all game Sunday, an optimist might frame Milwaukee’s situation as a developmental opportunity for the team’s young prospects. The game will present the pressure and intensity that they will need to bring with them to future NHL roles, after all. Taylor would be one of those optimists.

“As a group, it’s a situation where these are fun moments,” Taylor told the Admirals website after Game 4. “Now we’re in a series in which it’s one-game-take-all. For both teams, that’s an exciting opportunity.”

Of course, Admirals fans may have preferred fewer fun moments, but the high-and-low nature of the Calder Cup Playoffs means that nearly every team will face precarious situations like an elimination game against a division rival.

So, Game 5 it shall be for Taylor and his Admirals.

“I like our odds on Sunday,” Taylor said. “We’re going to regroup, and we’re going to play our best game of the year.”

Another team facing elimination is the Syracuse Crunch, who trail their best-of-five North Division semifinal series with the Laval Rocket, 2-1.

The teams stage Game 4 this afternoon at Place Bell (3 ET, AHLTV, RDS) after a 4-1 Laval victory in Game 3. If necessary, Game 5 would be Tuesday at Syracuse.

In Game 4, the Crunch surrendered seven Laval power-play opportunities, including four in the opening 14:57 at sold-out Place Bell. The Rocket are 4-for-13 on the power play in the series. Part of the development process for NHL prospects in the Calder Cup Playoffs involves learning how to maintain composure even in a difficult environment, something that the Crunch must learn to manage to extend the series.

“I don’t think we deserved to win this game at all,” always-blunt Syracuse head coach Ben Groulx told the team website after the loss. “Too many penalties. Undisciplined. You’ve got to control your emotion. I don’t think we did it.”

But Crunch captain Gabriel Dumont expects a different team this afternoon.

“I don’t see that group quitting,” Dumont told the team website. “I don’t think [the team’s leaders are] going to have to say much.”

Help may be on the way for the Rochester Americans and their blue line as their North Division semifinal battle with the Utica Comets resumes tonight.

After a series-opening 6-3 victory for the Comets, Game 2 is tonight at Utica. Amerks head coach Seth Appert provided updates after Friday’s practice on injured defensemen Brandon Davidson and Mattias Samuelsson.

The 22-year-old Samuelsson was in and out of the lineup with the parent Buffalo Sabres while dealing with an injury over the final few weeks of the regular season. The second-year pro ended up playing 42 games for the Sabres this season and had 10 assists. He also appeared in 23 games with the Amerks and added 13 points (three goals, 10 assists).

“I still say day-to-day,” Appert said of Samuelsson’s status. “Kind of just seeing how every day he wakes up and how he feels.”

Davidson has been out of action since March 18 and was limited to 23 games this season with a goal and five assists. But the 30-year-old has 180 games of NHL experience and would be a significant addition to the Rochester lineup. Appert sounded more optimistic about Davidson’s chances for tonight.

“I think Brandon Davidson is more likely,” Appert said.

Sunday the teams will play Game 3 in Rochester, where the Amerks are expecting a large crowd at Blue Cross Arena. After facing the Comets’ always-intense home environment, Appert’s players will have a chance to experience that kind of home support.

“They know what’s awaiting them on Sunday when we get back here,” Appert said. “Our guys have earned that opportunity to play in front of packed buildings. Whether it’s in Utica, whether it’s at home, they’ve earned that with the work we’ve put in.

“It’s nice that our fans are rallying behind that, [and] it’s nice that we can give that to our fans as well.”

― Patrick Williams