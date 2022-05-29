AHL Morning Skate: 5.29.22

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. A2-Springfield Thunderbirds
(Springfield wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – SPRINGFIELD 6, Charlotte 0 | Recap
Game 2 – SPRINGFIELD 4, Charlotte 3 | Recap
Game 3 – Springfield 5, CHARLOTTE 1 | Recap
N3-Laval Rocket vs. N5-Rochester Americans
(Laval wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – LAVAL 6, Rochester 1 | Recap
Game 2 – LAVAL 3, Rochester 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Laval 6, ROCHESTER 5 (3OT) | Recap
C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals
(Chicago wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 – CHICAGO 6, Milwaukee 2 | Recap
Game 2 – CHICAGO 8, Milwaukee 2 | Recap
Game 3 – MILWAUKEE 4, Chicago 2 | Recap
Game 4 – Chicago 5, MILWAUKEE 1 | Recap
P1-Stockton Heat vs. P3-Colorado Eagles
Game 4 – Tonight, 9:05 ET,
(Stockton leads series, 2-1)
Game 1 – STOCKTON 5, Colorado 0 | Recap
Game 2 – STOCKTON 1, Colorado 0 | Recap
Game 3 – COLORADO 6, Stockton 5 (OT) | Recap
Game 4 – Sun., May 29 – Stockton at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 – Tue., May 31 – Stockton at Colorado, 9:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The Pacific Division Finals continue tonight with Game 4 between the Stockton Heat and the Colorado Eagles at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland... The Eagles staved off elimination with a come-from-behind victory in Game 3 on Friday, erasing 3-1, 4-3 and 5-4 deficits to win when Jean-Luc Foudy (4-3-7) netted his second overtime goal and third game-winner of the postseason... Dylan Sikura (2-4-6) notched two goals and an assist, including scoring the tying goal with 3:08 left in regulation... Shane Bowers (1-3-4) and Kiefer Sherwood (4-6-10) added a goal and an assist apiece in Game 3 as the Eagles rebounded from back-to-back shutout losses by scoring at least five goals in a game for the sixth time in these playoffs... Justus Annunen (6-2, 2.63, .916) made 39 saves while also drawing an assist on the overtime goal... Matthew Phillips (3-4-7) led Stockton with two goals and an assist in Game 3, extending his scoring streak to four games... Jakob Pelletier (3-3-6) tallied a goal and an assist for the Heat... Dustin Wolf (5-1, 2.11, .929), who had allowed seven goals total in his first five postseason starts, finished with 32 saves on 38 shots... Colorado scored on its only power play of Game 3; the Eagles had been 1-for-39 against the Heat previously this season... Stockton was 1-for-3 on the man advantage in Game 3 and is 3-for-13 in the series.
A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. N3-Laval Rocket
Game 1 – Saturday, 7:35 ET,
Game 1 – Sat., June 4 – Laval at Springfield, 7:35
Game 2 – Sun., June 5 – Laval at Springfield, 5:05
Game 3 – Wed., June 8 – Springfield at Laval, 7:00
Game 4 – Fri., June 10 – Springfield at Laval, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 11 – Springfield at Laval, 7:00
*Game 6 – Mon., June 13 – Laval at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 7 – Wed., June 15 – Laval at Springfield, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Chicago Wolves vs. Stockton/Colorado winner
Game 1 – Friday, 8:00 ET,
Game 1 – Fri., June 3 – STK/COL at Chicago, 8:00
Game 2 – Mon., June 6 – STK/COL at Chicago, 8:00
Game 3 – TBD – Chicago at STK/COL
Game 4 – TBD – Chicago at STK/COL
*Game 5 – TBD – Chicago at STK/COL
*Game 6 – Tue., June 14 – STK/COL at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 15 – STK/COL at Chicago, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Mitch Love won the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the American Hockey League’s outstanding coach this season.
Love, therefore, is not going to sweat one loss, especially after his team swept Bakersfield in their first series and then shut out an offensively talented Colorado club in each of the first two games of the Pacific Division Finals.
The calm, even-tempered Love quickly moved past a 6-5 overtime loss to the Eagles in Game 3 on Friday night. On one hand, Colorado broke three Stockton leads. Then again, Stockton had three leads to break.
“We had our chance to put the game away and had leads in the hockey game, and weren’t able to do so,” Love said. “We knew we had to come here and try to win a road game, and we get another crack at it [tonight].”
And without putting too much of a silver lining on a loss, the Game 3 setback does provide his players with some adversity before the postseason progresses much further. National Hockey League organizations value the Calder Cup Playoffs in part because of the highs and lows that the experience provides their prospects; the Heat experienced one of those lows in Game 3 and must now figure out how to rebound successfully.
“I think every team this time of the year has to face some adversity,” Love said. “It’s how you channel your response in adverse moments. The beauty of the playoffs is you’ve got to park it. You’ve got to stay even-keeled and get back to work.
“And that’s where we’re at. We’ll continue to work with our team game, make adjustments that we need, and have a credible response.”
Dual affiliations can pose many complications for an American Hockey League team, but the Charlotte Checkers more than navigated those challenges all season.
The bond that the Checkers built made last night’s season-ending 5-1 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds sting that much more. It marked the end of a one-year dual affiliation between the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken and the break-up of prospects from two NHL organizations who became one AHL team.
Charlotte, which became the top affiliate of the Panthers in 2020, provided a home for Kraken prospects in 2021-22 while Seattle’s new AHL home in Palm Springs, Calif., is being constructed. The Coachella Valley Firebirds will begin play in the fall, meaning next season’s Checkers roster will have a markedly different look.
Checkers captain Zac Dalpe took the loss ― and the end of the Florida-Seattle bond built in Charlotte ― hard.
“I’m upset,” Dalpe said after the game. “In my 12 years, this is the closest team I’ve ever been on in terms of relationships with guys. In the blink of an eye, you’re never going to have the same group again. Obviously you want to win with that type of group.”
But Charlotte was more than a close team. The Checkers won. A lot. They went 16-3-2-1 in March and April to finish first in the Atlantic Division, and eliminated Bridgeport before running into turbulence in the division finals. Dalpe and the Checkers went into the postseason looking for much more, up to and including a Calder Cup.
“I’ve played a long time, and I haven’t won anything,” Dalpe said, “and I really want to win. I’m upset.”
Geordie Kinnear, who has been head coach of Florida’s AHL affiliate since 2016, will miss the Seattle contingent, which included Joey Daccord, Alexander True, Max McCormick, Connor Carrick, Gustav Olofsson, Carsen Twarynski, Dennis Cholowski, Cale Fleury, Antoine Bibeau, and assistant coach Dan Bylsma.
“I’m proud,” Kinnear said. “Honestly, I’m so proud. We were kind of like an expansion team with two different organizations and guys that I didn’t know, and I didn’t know Dan Bylsma at all.
“We just kept building over time. You look at the guys that stepped in, all the adversity that we went through, all the goalies we went through – they had a special bond, this group. I couldn’t be more proud of our group. They made it a special year for me, and one I’ll always remember and be proud of.”
In last night’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Filip Chytil scored twice and Igor Shesterkin recorded two assists to go with his 37 saves as the New York Rangers defeated Carolina, 5-2, in Game 6 of their second-round series... Brady Skjei notched a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes.
In semifinal action at the 2022 IIHF World Championship yesterday, Sami Vatanen and Joel Armia each registered a goal and an assist to help Finland to a 4-3 win over the United States... Two-time reigning AHL MVP T.J. Tynan recorded two assists for Team USA... Adam Lowry scored the go-ahead goal and Chris Driedger made 25 saves as Canada defeated the Czech Republic, 6-1.
