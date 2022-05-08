AHL Morning Skate: 5.8.22

A3-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Bridgeport Islanders
(Bridgeport wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Bridgeport 2, PROVIDENCE 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – BRIDGEPORT 2, Providence 1 (OT) | Recap
A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears
Game 2 – Tonight, 5:00 ET,
(W-B/Scranton leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – W-B/SCRANTON 3, Hershey 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Sun., May 8 – W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 5:00
*Game 3 – Mon., May 9 – Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The Penguins and Bears collide in Game 2 of their best-of-three Atlantic Division semifinal series this evening, with Hershey needing a win on home ice to extend the series... The Bears are traditionally a tough out at home; they are 9-3 all-time at Giant Center when facing elimination, including 6-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton... Hershey is also 15-2 vs. the Penguins in playoff games at Giant Center... Game 1 of the series went to Wilkes-Barre, with Tommy Nappier stepping into the starting job in the absence of Louis Domingue and Alex D’Orio and making 23 saves in a 3-0 shutout... It was Nappier’s second shutout of the Bears in a span of 17 days; he blanked Hershey on Apr. 19, making 24 stops in another 3-0 victory... Will Reilly, Alex Nylander and Radim Zohorna scored for the Penguins in Game 1... Defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph recorded two assists... Pheonix Copley turned aside 28 of 30 shots in net for the Bears.
A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Bridgeport Islanders
Game 1 – Tuesday, 7:00 ET,
Game 1 – Tue., May 10 – Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7:00
Game 2 – Thu., May 12 – Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7:00
Game 3 – Sat., May 14 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 4:00
*Game 4 – Mon., May 16 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 5 – Wed., May 18 – Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N4-Belleville Senators vs. N5-Rochester Americans
(Rochester wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – ROCHESTER 4, Belleville 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Rochester 4, BELLEVILLE 3 (OT) | Recap
N1-Utica Comets vs. N5-Rochester Americans
Game 1 – Tuesday, 7:00 ET,
Game 1 – Tue., May 10 – Rochester at Utica, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 14 – Rochester at Utica, 7:00
Game 3 – Sun., May 15 – Utica at Rochester, 5:05
*Game 4 – Tue., May 17 – Utica at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 5 – Thu., May 19 – Rochester at Utica, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Laval Rocket
Game 3 – Thursday, 7:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – SYRACUSE 5, Laval 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Laval 3, SYRACUSE 2 | Recap
Game 3 – Thu., May 12 – Syracuse at Laval, 7:00
Game 4 – Sat., May 14 – Syracuse at Laval, 3:00
*Game 5 – Tue., May 17 – Laval at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C4-Rockford IceHogs vs. C5-Texas Stars
(Rockford wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – ROCKFORD 2, Texas 1 | Recap
Game 2 – ROCKFORD 1, Texas 0 (OT) | Recap
C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C4-Rockford IceHogs
Game 1 – Thursday, 8:00 ET,
Game 1 – Thu., May 12 – Rockford at Chicago, 8:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 14 – Rockford at Chicago, 8:00
Game 3 – Sun., May 15 – Chicago at Rockford, 5:00
*Game 4 – Tue., May 17 – Chicago at Rockford, 8:00
*Game 5 – Thu., May 19 – Rockford at Chicago, 8:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
C2-Manitoba Moose vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals
Game 3 – Wednesday, 8:00 ET,
(Milwaukee leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – MILWAUKEE 3, Manitoba 2 | Recap
Game 2 – MILWAUKEE 2, Manitoba 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Wed., May 11 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 13 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 15 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
P2-Ontario Reign vs. P7-San Diego Gulls
(Ontario wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – ONTARIO 7, San Diego 4 | Recap
Game 2 – ONTARIO 3, San Diego 2 (OT) | Recap
P3-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-Henderson Silver Knights
(Colorado wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – COLORADO 5, Henderson 2 | Recap
Game 2 – COLORADO 5, Henderson 2 | Recap
P4-Bakersfield Condors vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks
(Bakersfield wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – BAKERSFIELD 2, Abbotsford 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – BAKERSFIELD 3, Abbotsford 2 | Recap
P1-Stockton Heat vs. P4-Bakersfield Condors
Game 1 – Tuesday, 9:30 ET,
Game 1 – Tue., May 10 – Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30
Game 2 – Wed., May 11 – Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30
Game 3 – Fri., May 13 – Stockton at Bakersfield, 10:00
*Game 4 – Sun., May 15 – Stockton at Bakersfield, 8:00
*Game 5 – Tue., May 17 – Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30
*if necessary... All times Eastern
P2-Ontario Reign vs. P3-Colorado Eagles
Game 1 – Wednesday, 9:05 ET,
Game 1 – Wed., May 11 – Ontario at Colorado, 9:05
Game 2 – Fri., May 13 – Ontario at Colorado, 9:05
Game 3 – Sun., May 15 – Colorado at Ontario, 11:00
*Game 4 – Tue., May 17 – Colorado at Ontario, 10:00
*Game 5 – Wed., May 18 – Colorado at Ontario, 10:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
After 82 games across three American Hockey League seasons, Laval Rocket goaltender Cayden Primeau finally had his first taste of Calder Cup Playoff action Saturday.
Primeau made it a memorable one. His 37-save night allowed the Rocket to defeat the Syracuse Crunch, 3-2, in Game 2 of the clubs’ North Division semifinal series.
Primeau, 22, went 16-12-3 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 33 games this season. A 2017 seventh-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens, he also saw action in 12 games with the Habs. After Kevin Poulin took the start in Game 1, a 5-3 Laval loss on Friday, head coach J-F Houle split the weekend workload by turning to Primeau.
Having a chance to take in Game 1 first helped, Primeau said.
“Definitely being able to watch the previous game, you get a sense for the playoff type of hockey,” Primeau told Laval reporters via the team’s social media page afterward. “Syracuse kind of gave us playoff-style hockey all year. That’s just the team they are. So, it was good preparation.”
With Game 3 set for Place Bell on Thursday, Primeau is looking forward to experiencing the team’s first-ever Calder Cup Playoff home game.
“For the last few years, you can feel their energy,” Primeau said of Rocket fans. “We thrive off of it, and just being able to give them a playoff game in Place Bell is going to be amazing.”
Despite the Henderson Silver Knights’ season ending Friday night, they had a very welcome sight behind their bench.
Head coach Manny Viveiros was back, and his return came when his players perhaps most needed him.
He had been out since taking a medical leave of absence April 19, missing the team’s final four regular-season games and Game 1 of their first-round series with the Colorado Eagles. With Viveiros unavailable, assistant coaches Jamie Heward and Joel Ward along with goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite, and video coach Andrew Doty had guided the Silver Knights. Viveiros was diagnosed with prostate cancer last October and had missed time earlier in the season while undergoing treatment.
“It was special,” Viveiros said via the Henderson website. “I just wanted to get back. I needed to get back with the guys. Obviously first and foremost, you’ve got to take care of your health. I got a green light to get back, and I said, ‘That’s a no-brainer. I’m going to get here as quick as possible.’
“It’s always good to be around these guys. They’re an extended part of my family. You want to be with these guys in good times and bad times.”
ALUMNI WATCH
In yesterday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, John Carlson notched a goal and an assist and Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves as Washington defeated Florida, 6-1... Devon Toews and Nazem Kadri tallied a goal and an assist each in Colorado’s 7-3 win over Nashville... Evan Rodrigues recorded two goals and an assist for Pittsburgh in a 7-4 win over the N.Y. Rangers... Joe Pavelski scored twice and Jake Oettinger stopped 39 shots as Dallas defeated Calgary, 4-2.
