AHL Morning Skate: 6.8.22

Thunderbirds head coach Drew Bannister has another lineup option for tonight.

The St. Louis Blues have assigned first-round pick Zachary Bolduc to Springfield in time for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Laval.

The 19-year-old forward, the 17th overall selection in the 2021 National Hockey League Draft, just completed his junior season with Quebec, where he tied for second in the QMJHL with 55 goals and tied for eighth with 99 points in 65 regular-season games. He then tacked on 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 12 playoff games to help the Remparts advance to the league semifinals.

Bolduc is the third addition to the Thunderbirds roster this series, after goaltender Charlie Lindgren and defenseman Calle Rosen returned from St. Louis after the Blues’ elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

― Patrick Williams