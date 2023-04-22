AHL Morning Skate: April 22, 2023

A3-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
(Charlotte wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 18 – Lehigh Valley 4, CHARLOTTE 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 20 – CHARLOTTE 5, Lehigh Valley 4 (2OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Fri., Apr. 21 – CHARLOTTE 6, Lehigh Valley 0 | Recap
A4-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
(Hartford wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – Hartford 6, SPRINGFIELD 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – HARTFORD 7, Springfield 1 | Recap
A1-Providence Bruins vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
A2-Hershey Bears vs. A3-Charlotte Checkers
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Hershey at Charlotte, 7:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Hershey at Charlotte, 6:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 4 - Thu., May 4 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Charlotte at Hershey, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N4-Utica Comets vs. N5-Laval Rocket
(Utica wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – Utica 4, LAVAL 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – UTICA 2, Laval 1 (OT) | Recap
N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N4-Utica Comets
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 27 - Utica at Toronto, 7:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Utica at Toronto, 4:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Toronto at Utica, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Toronto at Utica, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Utica at Toronto, 4:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Rochester Americans
(Syracuse leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 21 – SYRACUSE 3, Rochester 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 4 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05
*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
It’s a quick turnaround for Syracuse and Rochester as they drop the puck on Game 2 of their best-of-five division semifinal series 24 hours after last night’s opener... Philippe Myers was the hero of Game 1, scoring 2:20 into overtime to give the Crunch a 3-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead... It was Myers’ third overtime goal in the last three weeks; he had the winners on Apr. 1 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and on Apr. 5 in Rochester... Declan Carlile and Felix Robert scored power-play goals as Syracuse went 2-for-4 with the man advantage; the Crunch were 4-for-37 (10.8%) on the power play in 12 regular-season games against the Amerks... Max Lagace made 21 saves and won for the first time in three career trips to overtime in the Calder Cup Playoffs... Linus Weissbach and Josh Passolt scored for Rochester in Game 1; Passolt, up from Cincinnati (ECHL), now has two goals in two games since joining the Amerks for their regular-season finale in Cleveland last Sunday... Malcolm Subban, in his first postseason appearance since 2017, made 37 saves in Game 1.
C4-Iowa Wild vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
(Rockford wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – ROCKFORD 3, Iowa 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Rockford 4, IOWA 3 (OT) | Recap
C1-Texas Stars vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Texas at Rockford, 8:00
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Texas at Rockford, 5:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C3-Manitoba Moose
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P7-Tucson Roadrunners
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Tucson 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Tucson 4, COACHELLA VALLEY 3 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 23 – Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P3-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-Ontario Reign
(Colorado wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – COLORADO 3, Ontario 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – COLORADO 6, Ontario 4 | Recap
P4-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P5-Bakersfield Condors
(Abbotsford wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Bakersfield 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – ABBOTSFORD 4, Bakersfield 2 | Recap
P3-Colorado Eagles vs. CV/ABB
Game 1 – TBD
Game 2 – TBD
Game 3 – TBD
*Game 4 – TBD
*Game 5 – TBD
*if necessary
Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert sees every experience as a potential learning opportunity, so he could see some positives even after an overtime loss to Syracuse in Game 1 of the teams’ North Division semifinals.
“It was just a really good hockey game,” Appert said via the Amerks website after last night’s 3-2 setback, one in which his club twice erased Crunch leads. “There are things that we’ve got to do better, but there are also things that we did well.”
When the Crunch made it 1-0 early in the second period, Linus Weissbach answered for the Amerks four-and-a-half minutes later. When Syracuse retook a one-goal lead late in the period, Josh Passolt responded 2:11 later.
“We got down, we didn’t let the crowd or the game get away from us,” Appert continued. “We got down again, and again we didn’t let the crowd or the game get away from us.
“You’re going to make mistakes. You’re going to get scored on. They have a good team. I thought we responded well to those moments. Now we need — especially some of these young guys who haven’t been in a ton of these moments — to kind of process what they went through, what they did well, what they struggled with, and then [be] ready to attack.”
#AHLGrads
In action around the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs last night, two-time AHL All-Star Kyle Palmieri scored the winning goal with 3:51 left in regulation as the N.Y. Islanders defeated Carolina, 5-1... Taylor Hall picked up a goal and an assist and two-time AHL All-Star Linus Ullmark made 29 saves to lead Boston to a 4-2 win over Florida... 2012 AHL All-Star Mats Zuccarello scored twice and 2016 AHL All-Star Ryan Hartman added a goal and two assists as Minnesota defeated Dallas, 5-1... 2018 Calder Cup champion and 2019 AHL All-Star Trevor Moore scored 3:24 into overtime to give Los Angeles a 3-2 win over Edmonton.
