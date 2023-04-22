AHL Morning Skate: April 22, 2023

Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert sees every experience as a potential learning opportunity, so he could see some positives even after an overtime loss to Syracuse in Game 1 of the teams’ North Division semifinals.

“It was just a really good hockey game,” Appert said via the Amerks website after last night’s 3-2 setback, one in which his club twice erased Crunch leads. “There are things that we’ve got to do better, but there are also things that we did well.”

When the Crunch made it 1-0 early in the second period, Linus Weissbach answered for the Amerks four-and-a-half minutes later. When Syracuse retook a one-goal lead late in the period, Josh Passolt responded 2:11 later.

“We got down, we didn’t let the crowd or the game get away from us,” Appert continued. “We got down again, and again we didn’t let the crowd or the game get away from us.

“You’re going to make mistakes. You’re going to get scored on. They have a good team. I thought we responded well to those moments. Now we need — especially some of these young guys who haven’t been in a ton of these moments — to kind of process what they went through, what they did well, what they struggled with, and then [be] ready to attack.”

