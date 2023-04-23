AHL Morning Skate: April 23, 2023

Thirty-four points separated the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Tucson Roadrunners this season.

The Firebirds fought Calgary until the regular season’s final weekend for first place overall in the AHL. Tucson, meanwhile, finished with a seven-game winless slide (0-4-2-1).

But throw out the standings. This is the Calder Cup Playoffs, and now these two teams are even in their best-of-three first-round series. Coachella Valley took Game 1 handily, 5-1, thanks to three goals in the opening 9:26.

Not so fast. The Roadrunners answered with their own dominant three-goal first period in Game 2 at Acrisure Arena. Perhaps as impressive, they withstood a ferocious push from the Firebirds in which they were outshot 28-9 in the final two periods.

Now it comes down to tonight’s deciding Game 3 on the road.

“We’re excited for it,” Roadrunners defenseman Steven Kampfer told the team’s website on Saturday. “Be ready to go.”

Arizona management had prioritized Calder Cup Playoff experience for the Roadrunners and made efforts toward that goal with a fully stocked postseason roster for Tucson. Kampfer came to the Roadrunners via a trade with Detroit on March 9, helping to refortify Tucson’s defense corps until Michael Kesselring and Victor Soderstrom could settle back after stints in the NHL.

While Coachella Valley finished third in the AHL scoring 3.57 goals per game in the regular season, the Roadrunners have their own offensive weapon in forward Michael Carcone, whose 85 points (31 goals, 54 assists) led the AHL. After being held without a point in Game 1, Carcone broke loose with a pair of goals and an assist on Friday. His second-period strike 1:01 after the Firebirds had gotten on the scoreboard stood as the game-winning tally.

Now Tucson has a chance to upend the Calder Cup Playoff picture with a Game 3 upset tonight. A Roadrunners win would set up a match-up with regular-season champion Calgary in the Pacific Division semifinals.

“[Game 3 is] going to be desperate hockey,” Carcone said to the team website.

― Patrick Williams