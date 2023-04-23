AHL Morning Skate: April 23, 2023

A3-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
(Charlotte wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 18 – Lehigh Valley 4, CHARLOTTE 3 | Recap
Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 20 – CHARLOTTE 5, Lehigh Valley 4 (2OT) | Recap
Game 3 – Fri., Apr. 21 – CHARLOTTE 6, Lehigh Valley 0 | Recap
A4-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
(Hartford wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – Hartford 6, SPRINGFIELD 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – HARTFORD 7, Springfield 1 | Recap
A1-Providence Bruins vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 1 – Friday, 7:05 ET,
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
A2-Hershey Bears vs. A3-Charlotte Checkers
Game 1 – Friday, 7:00 ET,
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Hershey at Charlotte, 7:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Hershey at Charlotte, 6:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 4 - Thu., May 4 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Charlotte at Hershey, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N4-Utica Comets vs. N5-Laval Rocket
(Utica wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – Utica 4, LAVAL 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – UTICA 2, Laval 1 (OT) | Recap
N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N4-Utica Comets
Game 1 – Thursday, 7:00 ET,
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 27 - Utica at Toronto, 7:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Utica at Toronto, 4:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Toronto at Utica, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Toronto at Utica, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Utica at Toronto, 4:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Rochester Americans
Game 3 – Friday, 7:05 ET,
(Syracuse leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 21 – SYRACUSE 3, Rochester 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 22 – SYRACUSE 3, Rochester 0 | Recap
Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 4 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05
*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C4-Iowa Wild vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
(Rockford wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – ROCKFORD 3, Iowa 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Rockford 4, IOWA 3 (OT) | Recap
C1-Texas Stars vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 1 – Friday, 8:00 ET,
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Texas at Rockford, 8:00
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Texas at Rockford, 5:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C3-Manitoba Moose
Game 1 – Friday, 8:00 ET,
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P7-Tucson Roadrunners
Game 3 – Tonight, 6:00 ET,
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Tucson 1 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Tucson 4, COACHELLA VALLEY 3 | Recap
Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 23 – Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
The first round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs wraps up this evening as Coachella Valley hosts Tucson in a winner-take-all Game 3... After dropping the opener, 5-1, on Wednesday, the Roadrunners — who finished 34 points behind the Firebirds in the regular season — pushed back with a 4-3 victory on Friday... Michael Carcone recorded two goals and an assist for Tucson in Game 2, his first points of the series after leading the AHL in scoring during the regular season... A Game 1 scratch, Colin Theisen opened the scoring for the Roadrunners in Game 2... Ivan Prosvetov made 35 saves in the victory, his third win over the Firebirds this season... Jimmy Schuldt recorded a goal and an assist for Coachella Valley on Friday... The Firebirds are 4-for-13 on the power play in the series; the Roadrunners are 1-for-4... Coachella Valley would face Colorado in the division semifinals with a win in Game 3; a Tucson win would set up a meeting with Calgary.
P3-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-Ontario Reign
(Colorado wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – COLORADO 3, Ontario 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – COLORADO 6, Ontario 4 | Recap
P4-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P5-Bakersfield Condors
(Abbotsford wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Bakersfield 0 | Recap
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – ABBOTSFORD 4, Bakersfield 2 | Recap
P3-Colorado Eagles vs. CV/ABB
Game 1 – TBD
Game 2 – TBD
Game 3 – TBD
*Game 4 – TBD
*Game 5 – TBD
*if necessary
Thirty-four points separated the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Tucson Roadrunners this season.
The Firebirds fought Calgary until the regular season’s final weekend for first place overall in the AHL. Tucson, meanwhile, finished with a seven-game winless slide (0-4-2-1).
But throw out the standings. This is the Calder Cup Playoffs, and now these two teams are even in their best-of-three first-round series. Coachella Valley took Game 1 handily, 5-1, thanks to three goals in the opening 9:26.
Not so fast. The Roadrunners answered with their own dominant three-goal first period in Game 2 at Acrisure Arena. Perhaps as impressive, they withstood a ferocious push from the Firebirds in which they were outshot 28-9 in the final two periods.
Now it comes down to tonight’s deciding Game 3 on the road.
“We’re excited for it,” Roadrunners defenseman Steven Kampfer told the team’s website on Saturday. “Be ready to go.”
Arizona management had prioritized Calder Cup Playoff experience for the Roadrunners and made efforts toward that goal with a fully stocked postseason roster for Tucson. Kampfer came to the Roadrunners via a trade with Detroit on March 9, helping to refortify Tucson’s defense corps until Michael Kesselring and Victor Soderstrom could settle back after stints in the NHL.
While Coachella Valley finished third in the AHL scoring 3.57 goals per game in the regular season, the Roadrunners have their own offensive weapon in forward Michael Carcone, whose 85 points (31 goals, 54 assists) led the AHL. After being held without a point in Game 1, Carcone broke loose with a pair of goals and an assist on Friday. His second-period strike 1:01 after the Firebirds had gotten on the scoreboard stood as the game-winning tally.
Now Tucson has a chance to upend the Calder Cup Playoff picture with a Game 3 upset tonight. A Roadrunners win would set up a match-up with regular-season champion Calgary in the Pacific Division semifinals.
“[Game 3 is] going to be desperate hockey,” Carcone said to the team website.
#AHLGrads
In action around the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs last night, Akira Schmid made 35 saves in his Stanley Cup Playoff debut, backstopping New Jersey to a 2-1 overtime win over the N.Y. Rangers... 2022-23 First Team AHL All-Star Darren Raddysh scored his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal in Tampa Bay's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto... 2015-16 AHL Rookie of the Year Mikko Rantanen registered two goals and an assist as Colorado beat Seattle, 6-4... Michael Amadio scored 3:40 into the second overtime period to give Vegas a 5-4 win over Winnipeg.
