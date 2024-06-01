AHL Morning Skate: June 1, 2024

A1-Hershey Bears vs. N1-Cleveland Monsters
Game 2 – Tonight, 7:00 ET
, Monumental Sports Network, WPMT-TV Fox 43.2, WUAB-TV CW 43
(Hershey leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Thu., May 30 – HERSHEY 5, Cleveland 4 (OT) | Recap/Highlights
Game 2 – Sat., June 1 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
Game 3 – Tue., June 4 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
Game 4 – Thu., June 6 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 8 – Hershey at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 6 – Mon., June 10 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 12 – Cleveland at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
Hershey hosts Cleveland in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals after a wild 5-4 overtime win in the series opener on Thursday night... Mike Vecchione (2-2-4) scored the winning goal 7:58 into OT after the Monsters had struck twice in the final 1:23 of regulation to force the extra session... Ethen Frank (6-2-8), scratched for Hershey’s series-clinching win over Hartford last round, returned to the lineup and scored his sixth goal of the postseason while registering a game-high eight shots on goal... Frank has 5-7-12 in five games against Cleveland this season... Hendrix Lapierre (4-6-10) tallied a goal and an assist for his fourth multi-point effort of the playoffs... Defensemen Aaron Ness (1-1-2) and Chase Priskie (2-6-8) also scored for the Bears in Game 1; Hershey had gotten a total of two goals from blueliners in its first seven playoff games combined... Hunter Shepard (7-1, 1.86, .924) allowed at least four goals for the fifth time this season; he is 5-0 in those games... Cleveland had two spurts of quick scoring in Game 1, striking twice in 1:21 early in the second period and then twice more in 1:03 late in the third... David Jiricek (2-6-8) set up Trey Fix-Wolansky’s goal at 18:37 before the second-year defenseman scored with 19.1 seconds left to send the game to overtime... Fix-Wolansky (1-3-4) ended a seven-game drought with his first goal of the playoffs... Alex Whelan (3-1-4) scored for the third straight game for Cleveland, and Justin Pearson (2-5-7) extended his scoring streak to five games with an assist... The Monsters were 2-for-5 on the power play in Game 1, while the Bears went 2-for-7... Shots on goal were 35-25 in favor of Hershey, including 23-8 over the first two periods... The Bears are 5-0 in overtime games over the last two postseasons.
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. C1-Milwaukee Admirals
Game 3 – Tuesday, 8:00 ET,
(Coachella Valley leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., May 29 – COACHELLA VALLEY 2, Milwaukee 1 | Recap/Highlights
Game 2 – Fri., May 31 – COACHELLA VALLEY 3, Milwaukee 1 | Recap/Highlights
Game 3 – Tue., June 4 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 4 – Thu., June 6 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 8 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7:00
*Game 6 – Mon., June 10 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 12 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
With their eighth straight win last night, the Firebirds are entering rare air as they march on towards a possible second straight conference championship.
Only 12 teams in Calder Cup Playoff history have put together a longer postseason winning streak, most recently a 10-game run by Toronto in 2018. The Hershey Bears set the standard with a perfect 12-0 playoff record in 1988.
“We definitely got momentum in the room, momentum in the building,” Andrew Poturalski told reporters after last night’s 3-1 win in Game 2 against Milwaukee. “We got the job done on home ice but there’s still a long way to go and we’re not satisfied by any means. It takes four to win the series, we know that.”
Poturalski got the Firebirds on the board just 28 seconds into the game, following an electric national anthem performance by recently crowned American Idol Abi Carter – a native of nearby Indio, Calif.
“It’s not very often you get an American Idol winner in the building,” Kole Lind said. “She sounded unbelievable, and it definitely got us going. I know the boys were fired up on the bench.”
― with files from Patrick Williams
In Friday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Philip Broberg netted his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal to lift Edmonton to a 3-1 win at Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final... Broberg recorded 38 points in 49 regular-season games for the Bakersfield Condors this season... 2020 AHL All-Star Evan Bouchard tallied two assists for the Oilers.
